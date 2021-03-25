Non-profit helps communities provide resources to those struggling during pandemic

Intellihelp has been able to help many people, including young families who need supplies or food due to the struggles of COVID-19. (Intellihelp)

Utah County residents are meeting the needs of their neighbors through a new social media-based non-profit organization.

With people out of jobs, it has been difficult for people to feed their families and to find ways to support their families. To counter the lack of supplies and support, Intellihelp connects people in need with those willing to help.

Askers can submit four “asks,” or requests, seven days apart in a 90-day period. Requests are posted on the Intellihelp Facebook page in the form of an Amazon or Walmart wishlist.

After a request is posted, anyone can donate by connecting with the asker and providing them with things like food, hygiene items, over-the-counter medication and sanitation products. Intellihelp lovingly refers to these givers as “Angels.”

Intellihelp has helped those in need across America, including Utah. Intellihelp said 9% of “asks” have come from Utah County, and 11% of Utah County Asks were fulfilled by a local peer.

“Intellihelp has given me an opportunity to maximize how much and how many people I can help through working with talented people and connecting people to others who need help,” said BYU alumnus and Intellihelp chief of staff Corbin McCabe.

McCabe said a lot of people have lost their jobs because of COVID-19, and it’s been rewarding to connect people in the same community and uplift others who have been hit harder than others during this difficult time.

Intellihelp was able to provide further resources to many families around the U.S. (Intellihelp)

“Our main goal is to rapidly respond to food emergencies, due to fire, flood, famine and even in a very rapid way. We empower the public to help other members of the public through technology,” said Intellihelp CEO and founder Ron Lynch.

Lynch said while it may be difficult to actually track where donations go with certain charities, Intellihelp is completely transparent in its operations. The donors actually meet and talk to the person they’re buying the resources for, and a direct transaction occurs.

“The primary money that flows through the Intellihelp system is actually not currently donations of cash but one person buying groceries and connecting to somebody who needs the resources,” Lynch said.

Intellihelp has provided both help to community members in need as well as local opportunities for service.

“My husband’s work hours have been cut, and he’s also had carpal tunnel surgery on both hands in the last month, we just need a little help until we get back on our feet,” said New Jersey resident and “asker” Lauren Laliberte.

Lynch said Intellihelp is looking forward to connecting with other companies and organizing more corporate sponsorships to reach an even wider group of people in need.