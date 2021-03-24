How BYU students can sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations

With all adult Utahns now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, students are signing up to be vaccinated. Students can sign up for an appointment through the Utah County Health Department and the BYU Student Health Center. (Rebekah Baker/BYU Photo)

BYU students can make COVID-19 vaccination appointments starting today after Utah Gov. Spencer Cox’s announcement last week.

There are a few different ways students can sign up for vaccinations. Aislynn Tolman-Hill, Utah County Health Department public information officer, said the department website is a great resource and includes links to health care providers and local pharmacies. Students can also sign up through the BYU Student Health Center.

Tolman-Hill said there would only be two restrictions for students who want to receive the vaccine. Those 16 and older can only receive the Pfizer vaccine, and those 18 and older can receive the Moderna vaccine.

“We strongly suggest that people sign up for our text notification system to be alerted of when we are releasing more appointments,” Tolman-Hill said. Students and others can sign up by texting UCHEALTH to 888777, and those who do will be notified when appointments are available.

BYU students, faculty, staff or dependents living in the same household are eligible to receive the vaccine at the Student Health Center. They can sign up for an appointment to receive it at the center’s website. Instructions on what to bring to the appointment can also be found on the Student Health Center website.

BYU experience design and management student Rachel Johnson said she found out how to sign up for the vaccine through friends and family. She used the Utah County Health Department’s website to sign up.

The website had her pick a day and time to get the vaccine, Johnson said. She received a confirmation email and instructions on how to prepare for her visit.

Johnson said she wants to get the vaccine so she can spend more time with her family without worrying. With a sister who is pregnant, a cousin who is immunocompromised and other high-risk people around, getting the vaccine would take away that stress.

However, that is not the only reason she wants to get the vaccine. She said she’s receiving it to do her part to help life normalize. “The more of us who get vaccinated, the better it works and the sooner we can live life without a mask.”

Johnson said while she is very optimistic and excited for the future, she thinks the reason many people are nervous about getting the vaccine is that they don’t have all the information.

Despite the competing voices surrounding the vaccine, she said she has tried to hear from both perspectives to educate herself.

Gillian Ellsworth, a BYU wildlife and wildlands conservation student, said she signed up to receive the vaccine at the Student Health Center. “Signing up for the vaccine was pretty simple. My coworker had signed up for it and sent me the link, then I just signed up through BYU.”

Ellsworth said she is not nervous to get the vaccine. “I had COVID back in October. I feel like I can do anything at this point.”

Johnson also said she isn’t nervous to be vaccinated. “Of course, I don’t love getting stabbed with a needle, but I can handle that if it means I can get vaccinated.”