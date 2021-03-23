BYU mask requirement to be maintained after April 10

Utah’s statewide mask mandate will be terminated on April 10, but the requirement to wear a mask on campus will stay in place.

“For right now, BYU plans to maintain the safety procedures that we currently have in place,” said BYU spokeswoman Carri Jenkins.

An email sent out to BYU students last week said “there is still a need to maintain caution over the next critical weeks/months until vaccines become even more readily available.”

According to BYU’s website masks must be worn in all classroom settings, inside all buildings on campus, in outdoor areas on campus when within six feet of any individual from another household and in other areas where required or directed.

All COVID-19 information will be updated on BYU’s coronavirus website.