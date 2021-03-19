Overcoming heartbreak to finding the victory in defeat

Visual Illustration by Britney Sam via Pexels

In this podcast, Universe Contributor Brendan Gwynn explores the different elements of modern-day relationships and how to find happiness after heartbreak.

Gwynn goes through the different effects of heartbreak, which can range from short periods of disappointment to extensive and prolonged detriment, to demonstrate through other’s past experiences that everyone can learn valuable lessons and turn a negative situation into a positive.

There are a lot of ups and downs that go along with relationships and heartbreak, but Gwynn says to remember, “No matter how devastating heartbreak is, there can be victory in defeat.”