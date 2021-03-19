Police beat: March 13-19

BYU

Trespassing

March 18 – An individual was reported for jumping over the fence at the MTC.

Agency Assist

March 14 – Officers responded to a request for assistance from the Provo Police in locating a hiker lost in Slate Canyon.

Property Damage

March 14 – A woman was reported for driving her car through a closed gate near the Ellsworth Building, causing damage to the gate as well as to the vehicle.

Nuisance

March 14 – An individual was reported for skateboarding on campus and was asked to leave.

Recovered Vehicle/Drugs

March 16 – Officers located a stolen vehicle with three occupants at Wymount Terrace. The driver was arrested for driving on a suspended or revoked license, possession of a stolen vehicle and meth possession.

Provo

Theft

March 13 – Property theft was reported near 1200 East and 900 South.

March 13 – Property theft was reported near 400 North and 500 West.

March 13 – Property theft was reported near 1100 North on Oakmont Lane.

March 14 – Property theft was reported near 1500 North on Canyon Road.

March 15 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 1400 East and 1230 South.

March 15 – Vehicle parts were reported stolen near 1800 North on State Street.

March 16 – Property theft was reported near 300 East and 300 South.

March 17 – Property theft was reported at The Boulders.

Burglary

March 13 – A burglary was reported at a storage shed near 1700 North on Willowbrook Drive.

March 15 – A burglary was reported near 200 South and 1000 East.

March 15 – A burglary was reported at a residence near 1700 North and 450 West.

March 17 – A burglary was reported near 3000 North on Piute Drive.

Robbery

March 14 – A robbery involving a knife was reported on the street near 600 North on University Avenue.

March 18 – A robbery involving a knife was reported in a parking garage near 500 North on University Avenue.

Sexual Assault

March 15 – Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 1000 North and 500 West.

March 17 – Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 1000 North and 500 West.