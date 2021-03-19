BYU students put on Royal Ball

Wadley Farms is the venue for the Royal Ball in Lindon, Utah on March 26 and 27. (Quincy Lee Photography)

A group of BYU students is putting on a “Bridgerton” inspired royal ball at Wadley Farms in Lindon on March 26 and 27.

Event founder Lily Moore and her team were inspired by balls from stories like Cinderella, Pride and Prejudice, and the new popular Netflix series “Bridgerton.” The goal is to give guests an all-encompassing ball experience with a modern twist.

“We’re trying to make it almost like Disneyland, engaging all five senses,” said team member Isabel Henri. “Even walking up is an experience.”

Guests will be sent old-style invitations requesting them to arrive at 6:30. The night will begin with slower dancing like the waltz and will end with less formal dancing with music by DJ Scotty J.

“You should expect it not just to be your typical dance party but more of an experience; something that is different from every other function they’ve been to,” Henri said.

A non-alcoholic soda bar, a SnapHappy photo booth and finger foods will be at the Royal Ball. Guests are asked to dress in black-tie formal wear.

“This is the chance that you have been waiting for to dress up and get all fancy. Wear that dress that you’ve always wanted to wear but haven’t had a place to wear it,” Moore said.

The team members have worked to make this event safe for guests during the pandemic. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Masks are required and will be given to guests who do not have one, and hand sanitizer will be readily available. The venue is filling at limited capacity and the ball is restricted to 150 guests each night.

“I want people to know that the purpose of this is to have a good, magical experience. It should be an evening that they can make good memories at,” Moore said.

Tickets are $25 per guest and available for purchase on the event’s website.