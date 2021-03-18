BYU student killed in car crash struck by SWAT deputy

Police officers survey the scene of a car crash that killed a BYU student in Provo Tuesday. The student was hit by a member of the Utah County Metro SWAT team member heading to a standoff in Pleasant Grove. (Gabrielle Shiozawa)



The 22-year-old BYU student killed in a car crash on Tuesday was hit by a member of the Utah County Metro SWAT team heading to a standoff in Pleasant Grove, Provo Police confirmed Thursday.

The Utah County sheriff’s deputy was driving his personal vehicle to an incident in Pleasant Grove when the accident occurred, Utah County Sherriff’s Office Sgt. Spencer Cannon said.

A man was reported shooting a firearm in the areas between 500 East and 600 East at 500 North in Pleasant Grove on Tuesday. Residents were asked to shelter in place while officers from Pleasant Grove, Lone Peak, American Fork and Lehi responded.

The suspect made death threats and fired his weapon at officers, Pleasant Grove Police Capt. Britt Smith said. The man was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted aggravated murder, aggravated assault and felony discharge of a weapon within city limits.

Joseph Spencer was leaving the Taco Bell parking lot at 433 North and 900 East when his car was T-boned by a black Tacoma. Spencer was pronounced dead at the scene, Provo Police Sgt. Nisha King said.

Cannon said Officer-Involved Critical Incident Investigative Protocol has been activated in the investigation of Spencer’s death.