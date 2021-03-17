BYU women’s soccer dominates UVU 4-1 in Crosstown Clash

The No. 17 BYU women’s soccer team rebounded from a 2-1 loss to Santa Clara on March 13 with a convincing 4-1 win over the Utah Valley Wolverines at South Field on Wednesday in the Crosstown Clash.

All-American senior Mikayla Colohan started the match off strong with her first goal coming less than four minutes in, off the assist from sophomore midfielder Jamie Shepard. Colohan has scored a goal within the first four minutes in the last two consecutive matches.

The Wolverines scored their first goal to tie the game back up in the 19th minute. The equalizer came off the foot of UVU’s Cassidy McCormick, her first of the season.

The score remained even until sophomore forward Rachel McCarthy was taken down at the top of the box, awarding the Cougars a penalty kick. Colohan put the ball past the goalkeeper adding her second goal of the match. Colohan hit her seventh goal of the season and her seventh career multi-goal match.

BYU led at halftime 2-1, with Colohan scoring two goals on three shots on goal as BYU led UVU 8-3 on shots on goal.

Rachel McCarthy beats a UVU player to the ball at South Field on March 17. McCarthy received a long pass from Olivia Wade and sent the ball into the corner of the net to give BYU a two-goal lead. (Addie Blacker)

The Wolverines gave BYU a quick scare with a shot in the 58th minute hitting the post, before McCarthy extended the lead 3-1 as the ball soared to the back of the net in the 66th minute. The assist came from sophomore midfielder Oliva Wade sending a long ball as McCarthy beat UVU defender Grace Beeston in a foot race to get the shot off.

McCarthy has been of great value coming off the bench, scoring four goals while also contributing four assists this season.

The Cougars did not let up, scoring their final goal with 45 seconds left on the clock. Jamie Shepherd found the ball off the corner for the shot, the ball then pinballed and was deflected off a UVU defender to seal the win for BYU. The Cougars outshot the Wolverines 26-12, including 13 shots on goal.

BYU looks to go on a win streak as the Cougars return to West Coast Conference Stockton, California, taking on Pacific on Saturday, March 20 at 2 p.m. MDT.