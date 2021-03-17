BYU student identified in deadly car crash

Police officers survey the scene of a car crash that killed a BYU student in Provo Tuesday. The deceased was identified today as Joseph Spencer. (Gabrielle Shiozawa)

Provo police confirmed the identity of the BYU student killed in a car crash Tuesday.

Joseph Spencer was leaving the Taco Bell at 433 North and 900 East when his car was T-boned by a black Tacoma. Spencer, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, Provo Police Sgt. Nisha King said.

The Provo Police Department released this information via Twitter this morning. The crash is still being investigated, but it is believed inclement weather was a factor in the accident. Officials say it is too early to determine if speed or alcohol were involved.