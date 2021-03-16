Stimulus check packages

Utahans are receiving the third round of stimulus checks in their bank accounts. Eligible families in Utah will get $1,400 dollar checks to help offset the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hansen family lives in Orem and has two children. Even though neither of them lost their jobs during the pandemic, they feel blessed to receive the stimulus aid to pay postponed bills.

Alex Hansen, who received the stimulus payment, said that he was “surprised to see the check so quick in their account,” and Mayra Hansen, his wife, said she felt “blessed and grateful” for the financial aid they received last Friday. She also said this stimulus package will help a lot of families as well. The Hansen family said, “We will pay some medical bills and save some money.”

The latest round of payments includes $1,400 for individuals earning up to $75,000 a year and $2,800 for couples earning $150,000 a year.

The stimulus plan mandates the treasury to rely on 2019 and 2020 tax returns to calculate how much people can get for the third round of stimulus checks. Treasury department officials say that in the next coming weeks they will send more batches of payments via direct deposit and through the mail, as a check or debit card.

Some people may see the direct deposit payments as “pending” or as provisional payments in their accounts until it’s approved by the financial institution.To find out when you could get your stimulus check visit www.irs.gov/getmypayment.