Church’s Easter initiative invites everyone to start fresh

The #StartingToday hashtag began trending when The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a new annual Easter Initiative on Sunday morning.

“Starting today we can restart, reboot, relook at our lives,” the campaign video says.

The video shares the message that no matter who or where someone is, they can always have a fresh start each day because of the Atonement of Jesus Christ.

“We can reevaluate, reassess, reexamine everything in life starting today because of how one day started 2,000 years ago. He left the tomb behind. We can leave our past behind if we hear Him, love Him, follow Him,” the video says.

The Church has set up daily text message and email prompts for ways to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ and help those participating feel inspired.

The initiative will run through Easter on April 4 and includes the daily texts, a virtual performance Handel’s “Messiah” and General Conference.

“The previously recorded 2018 Handel’s “Messiah” performance by the choir and orchestra, featuring world-class soloists, will be streamed over the internet on Friday, March 26 at 7:00 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time,” a press release on the Church newsroom says.

For more information on the new Easter initiative, general conference or the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, go to ComeUntoChrist.org.