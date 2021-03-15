UTA provides free travel to COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Utahns can get to COVID-19 vaccine appointments for free on any UTA vehicle starting March 10. (UTA Transit Riders Union)

The Utah Transit Authority is offering free fares on for anyone traveling to a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Free fares began on March 10. Included UTA services include the FrontRunner, TRAX, Ski bus, Paratransit, PC-SLC Connect, the S-Line, and other bus routes.

“UTA will be part of getting people vaccinated as we serve the community by getting people to their appointments,” said UTA trustee Beth Holbrook.

Fares are waived when riders show their vaccination appointment is on the day when they ride UTA.

The UTA is doing this to work hand-in-hand with the state of Utah in encouraging Utahns to be vaccinated and to help those who need a ride to get to their appointment.

“By providing transportation access to more people for free, UTA is helping eliminate barriers for people who may not have other transportation options to get themselves to their vaccination appointments,” said Megan Waters, UTA community engagement manager.

For Paratransit scheduled rides, riders should mention they are traveling to their vaccination appointments when they are booking their ride, so that the UTA can waive their fare fee.

“We have the capacity. For UTA to be a team player and help the community get vaccinated is a win-win,” said UTA trustee Jeff Acerson.

To plan a trip or to see UTA schedules and locations, visit the UTA website.