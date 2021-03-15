Suspect cited for BYU property damage

A damaged motor system and gate mechanism are shown on Sunday. A woman drove into a closed gate on Brigham Young University property on Sunday morning. (University Police Lt. Jeff Long)

Property damage was reported on Sunday morning after a woman drove her car through a closed gate on BYU property.

A 23-year-old woman driving a Hyundai Sonata hit a gate outside the Ellsworth building at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. This occurred at the intersection of 2280 North on Freedom Boulevard. The suspect uprooted the concrete base of the motor system that opens and closes the gate before fleeing the scene. She was driving at about 30 miles per hour, University Police Lt. Jeff Long said. Her car sustained extensive damage including a blown tire.

A damaged car is shown in the Provo JCW’s parking lot on Sunday. A woman drove into a closed gate on Brigham Young University property on Sunday morning. (University Police Lt. Jeff Long)

Officers reported the damage around 8:00 a.m. on Sunday. They checked security footage and followed the suspect’s tire marks to the JCW’s parking lot, where they found the car.

The suspect has been cited for fleeing the scene of an accident involving property damage and will appear in court soon.

Long estimated damage costs upwards of $4,000. The suspect’s insurance information has been released to BYU to pay for repairs.

The incident was most likely unintentional, Long said. The suspect is not affiliated with BYU. “We have no idea why she did what she did.”