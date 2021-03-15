Church announces baptistry to open in 14 temples

The Church announced temple baptistries will open as part of an addition to Phase 2 of re-opening the temples. The baptistry in the Asunción, Paraguay temple is one of the 14 temples that will start operating in Phase 2-B. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced 14 temples will open their baptistry to small groups starting on March 29.

“Today, we are grateful to announce a new phase in the reopening of temples that will allow even more of us to participate in temple work,” President Russell M. Nelson said in an Instagram post Monday morning.

“As the numbers of COVID-19 cases have begun to decrease in some areas and officials have learned more about how to prevent the spread of the virus, Church leaders have carefully monitored circumstances and learned from the experiences of temples that have begun to open in various phases. This has led to an opportunity to open temple baptistries,” the Church said in the news release.

This change is part of an addition to Phase 2 of temple re-openings. This addition titled Phase 2-B, opens the baptistry for small groups, “particularly for members with a limited-use temple recommend,” the Church news release said.

The Church’s statement says safety protocols similar to those already in place for living ordinances will be ensured, including health screenings, temperature checks, limited numbers of patrons and temple workers, and scheduled appointments. Temple service will be by online appointment only and members can only schedule appointments within their temple district.

“We rejoice that youth, young adults, new members and others who have not had the opportunity to participate in temple work for the past year will be able to do so again,” President Nelson said.

Elder David A. Bednar leads the Church’s Temple and Family History Council and said in the news release, “We are thrilled at the ability to provide these sacred ordinances to our deceased ancestors again, and for members of the Church to again worship in the house of the Lord.”

The following 14 temples will be in Phase 2-B and open their baptistries starting on March 29:

Asunción, Paraguay

Bern, Switzerland

Calgary, Alberta

Copenhagen, Denmark

Córdoba, Argentina

Edmonton, Alberta

Frankfurt, Germany

Guayaquil, Ecuador

Kansas City, Missouri

Manila, Philippines

Medford, Oregon

Portland, Oregon

Seattle, Washington

Twin Falls, Idaho

“I pray that each of us will soon have the opportunity to again fully participate in temple service,” President Nelson said.