Police Beat: March 6⁠–12

Provo
Theft
March 6 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 900 West and 850 South.
March 7 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 1100 North and 2850 West.
March 8 – Property theft was reported at a bar near 400 West on Center Street.
March 8 – Property theft was reported near 400 West on Cougar Boulevard.
March 8 – Property theft was reported near 600 South on State Street.
March 8 – Property theft was reported in an alley near 100 East and 300 South.
March 8 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 1300 North on Freedom Boulevard.
March 8 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 2700 North on Timpview Drive.
March 9 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 1100 East and 1320 South.
March 9 – Property theft was reported near 4000 West on Center Street.
March 12 – Property theft was reported near 1400 North on State Street.
Motor Vehicle Theft
March 7 – An automobile was reported stolen from the Boulders.
March 8 – An automobile was reported stolen from a parking garage near 2400 South on State Street.
Burglary
March 8 – A non-residential burglary was reported near 1700 South on Industrial Parkway.
March 8 – A residential burglary was reported near 900 South and 500 West.