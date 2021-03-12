Highlights from BYU colleges: Alumni create ‘Lamb of God’ film, new site supports female students

College of Fine Arts and Communications

The “Lamb of God” concert film released on March 12 highlights the talents of BYU students. (Courtney Lawson)

Composer Rob Gardner, a BYU Marriott School of Business alumnus, directed the project. Gardner has created original pieces for concerts, film and theater and is the author of several musicals and religious oratorios.

Filming took place in Park City. Numerous BYU students and alumni were involved in making the film, both behind the scenes and in front of the camera.

Vocal and instrumental soloists included faculty members Monte Belknap, a concertmaster, and Jaren Hinckley, a clarinet professor. The oratorio choir was entirely made up of 30 advanced vocalists from BYU.

One soloist was BYU alumnus and adjunct faculty member Dallyn Bayles, who plays Pilate in the film. Bayles is a professional actor, singer and recording artist. He has also toured with Broadway.

“I love performing Gardner’s work,” Bayles said. “There’s such a passion behind it. He understands human emotion and expresses it in such a beautiful way, both lyrically and musically.”

Student Courtney Lawson sang in the oratorio choir. Lawson said the performance proves the worth of music and performance art.

“It was exactly what I needed right now: a group of people I knew singing praise of Christ,” Lawson said. “For many of us it was a reaffirmation of our testimony.”

“Lamb of God” is available in select theaters across the country.

College of Family, Home, and Social Sciences

A new website was launched to support female BYU students. (Madeline Mortensen/BYU Photo)

A new website was launched to support female BYU students. The “Women of FHSS” website, released Feb. 25, provides resources for women in family, home, and social science majors to help them pursue their goals. The site was the brainchild of sociology professor Scott Sanders, academic and professional development manager Lindsey Blau, and history professor Sarah Reed.

The group said female BYU students face more opposition than their male peers because of religious and cultural stigmas relating to women’s roles that leave them unprepared for life after graduation.

“Women face the challenge of understanding during college and even after graduation how their education and their life roles work together,” Blau said. “Our goal is to help our female students understand how they can integrate their education into their lives in ways that uniquely distinguish them for a wide range of possibilities.”

“I want every woman at BYU to know that she not only belongs here but is valued,” economics senior Madeleine Wallis said. “We need your perspectives and bright minds. This is not your backup plan, this is your life, and you deserve every bit of it.”

