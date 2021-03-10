Relief Society president asks diplomats to give education opportunities to women

Sister Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president, studies Gospel Literacy program materials with a group of women in Sierra Leone, June 2019. (Church Newsroom)

Relief Society General President Jean Bingham invited world leaders to increase women’s access to education in a speech on International Women’s Day.

Bingham was the keynote speaker of the virtual International Women-in-Diplomacy Day symposium, sponsored by the honorary consul of the Republic of Senegal.

In her digital address, she asked those with the power to enact change to use their position to advocate for women’s education opportunities.

“I extend an invitation to each of us to leverage the advantages we enjoy in order to create more opportunities for our sisters around the world,” Bingham said. “As leaders, we are in a unique position to influence those who create the policies that will open the doors to education for women and girls.”

Through her travels and leadership positions, Bingham said she has learned the biggest impediment to happiness for women around the world is their lack of education.

“Education lifts a person’s vision, broadens their horizons and strengthens their ability to be self-reliant,” she said.

Bingham also highlighted the Church’s initiatives in helping global women gain more access to education, including the Gospel Literacy program, “an initiative that currently assists women in West African countries to obtain literacy skills,” the church newsroom said.