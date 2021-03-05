Police Beat: Feb. 27–March 5

BYU

Nuisance

Feb. 27 – A group was reported for playing soccer inside the Tanner Building parking garage. An officer informed them of better options for playing fields and asked them to relocate their game.

Drugs

Feb. 27 – Possible drug possession was reported at Heritage Halls

Theft

March 1 – A locked-up bicycle was reported stolen from the Harris Fine Arts Building.

Property Damage

March 2 – Interior burn marks were reported on a vehicle in a parking lot near LaVell Edwards Stadium. Cause is unknown. It is unknown whether the damage was accidental or intentional.

Vehicle Burglary

March 2 – Personal items were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in a parking lot near LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Provo

Theft

Feb. 27 – A bicycle was reported stolen from a residence near 1000 North and 750 West.

Feb. 27 – Vehicle parts were reported stolen from a parking garage near 500 North on University Avenue.

Feb. 28 – Property theft was reported near 4000 West on Center Street.

March 1 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 1100 East and 450 North.

March 4 – Property theft was reported near 1100 South on State Street.

March 4 – Vehicle parts were reported stolen near 400 East and 600 North.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Feb. 27 – An automobile was reported stolen off the street near 200 North and 1600 West.

Feb. 28 – An automobile was reported stolen near 1600 North on Freedom Boulevard.

March 3 – An automobile was reported stolen near 700 West and 1720 North.

March 3 – An automobile was reported stolen near 500 West on Center Street.

Sexual Assault

Feb. 28 – A rape was reported near 1000 North and 500 West.

March 2 – Forcible sexual abuse was reported at a public school near 4500 North on University Avenue.