No. 21 BYU women’s soccer travels to Missouri and LMU after win to open WCC play

The No. 21 women’s soccer team opened conference play with a 3-2 victory over San Francisco at the Real Salt Lake indoor facilities in Herriman, Utah on Feb. 27. The Cougars took on the Dons after their previously scheduled match against San Diego was postponed.

BYU scored the first goal of the match as forward Makaylie Moore Call chipped a shot into the back of the net in the 16th minute. The goal was Call’s seventh of her career.

The Cougars and the Dons continued to play a competitive and physical game which led to the injury of USF’s goalkeeper Molly Eby in the 36th minute. BYU kept up the pressure throughout the half and outshot USF 17-6.

The Cougars maintained their lead going into the second half, but the Dons’ Ashley Humphrey scored an equalizer in the 55th minute, assisted by teammates Cassidy George and Kalena Teufel.

BYU sophomore Bella Folino didn’t let the 1-1 score sit on the scoreboard long. Within three minutes she put BYU up 2-1 with a shot into the back of the net.

Senior Josie Guinn Gelalich received a red card in the 70th minute after a handball in the penalty box. She was removed from the game and USF scored a second equalizer on the resulting penalty kick.

The setback didn’t keep the Cougars down for long though, as senior All-American Mikayla Colohan scored the third and final goal of the game in the 72nd minute. BYU held strong defensively with just 10 players to secure its first conference win of the season.

Colohan was named WCC Player of the Week for her game winner.

The Cougars are now 2-2 on the season as they move forward into West Coast Conference play.

The Cougars are taking a detour through conference play as they travel to non-conference foe Missouri on March 3. Missouri has been playing its 2020-21 season since Sep. 27, finishing third in the SEC in the fall. The Tigers opened spring play on Feb. 25 against Creighton with a 1-0 win. The Tigers are currently 5-3-2 on the season.

The Cougars look to improve their record as the two teams meet for the first time on March 3. BYU will then return to conference play at Loyola Marymount on March 6.