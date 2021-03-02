BYU women’s basketball grabs 7 WCC honors, including Co-Player of Year and Coach of the Year

The BYU women’s basketball team earned seven West Coast Conference honors on Tuesday, including Co-Player of the Year and Coach of the Year.

Sophomore guard Shaylee Gonzales was named 2020-21 WCC Co-Player of the Year with Gonzaga’s Jenn Wirth while BYU head coach Jeff Judkins was named WCC Coach of the Year.

Gonzales was also one of three Cougars named to the 2020-21 All-WCC First Team. Senior guard Paisley Harding and sophomore forward Lauren Gustin also earned All-WCC First Team honors.

Graduate transfer Tegan Graham and senior center Sara Hamson were named All-WCC honorable mentions.

This is the second time Judkins has been named coach of the year. He led the Cougars to a 17-4 record overall and 13-3 in WCC play.

Gonzales averaged 18.5 points on 47.1% shooting, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.4 steals per game. She won the 2018-19 Newcomer of the Year as a freshman. Gonzales sat out last season due to an ACL injury.

This is Harding’s second time on the All-WCC First Team in her career and averaged 13.7 points per game this season.

Gustin earned her spot on the All-WCC First Team as the nation’s third-leading rebounder and led the conference with 13 double-doubles in 20 games after transferring from Salt Lake Community College.

Gustin averaged a double-double with 12.9 rebounds and 11.8 points per game in her first season as a Cougar. Gustin had her most dominant performance of the season against Pepperdine in February, when she totaled 27 points and 20 rebounds.

Graham and Hamson were All-WCC honorable mentions. This is Hamson’s third time as an honorable mention. She averaged 2.9 blocks per game. She has the most career blocks in the NCAA among active players with 379, and passed her older sister, Jennifer, for the No. 2 spot on BYU’s all-time career blocks list this season.

Graham, a transfer student from Colgate University, gave BYU the extra energy off the bench shooting 48.8% from the field and 44% from 3-point land. She averaged 7.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists.