Police beat: Feb. 20-26

BYU

Citizen contact

Feb. 22 – A male previously banned from campus was seen at the paleontology museum. Officers warned him against trespassing and he left without incident.

Animal problem

Feb. 23 – A rabbit was found in the window well at the Harold B. Lee Library. University Police caught the rabbit and transferred it to Provo Animal Control.

Provo

Theft

Feb. 21 – Property theft was reported near 100 East and 300 South.

Feb. 21 – Property theft was reported near 500 North and 100 East.

Feb. 21 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 1500 North on Canyon Road.

Feb. 23 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 200 East and 700 North.

Feb. 24 – Property theft was reported near 1500 North on Canyon Road.

Feb. 24 – Property theft was reported near 300 West and 500 North.

Feb. 24 – Property theft was reported near 1300 South on University Avenue.

Feb. 25 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 2200 North on University Parkway.

Sexual Assault

Feb. 20 – Forcible sexual abuse was reported at a hotel near 1600 North on Freedom Boulevard.

Feb. 21 – A rape was reported near 1000 North and 500 West.

Feb. 24 – An attempted rape was reported at a residence near 400 North and 200 East.