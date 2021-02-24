The journey to becoming vegan or vegetarian

Visual Illustration by Erika Magaoay via Pexels

In this podcast, Universe Contributor Jacob Gibb introduces his audience to what it’s like going vegan or vegetarian.

“Three years ago, (my sister) Anna surprised my whole family by announcing that she was going to go vegetarian,” said audio correspondent Jacob Gibb. She decided to quit meat after learning about how animals are treated in the food industry.

Anna inspired Gibb to understand why humans eat meat, the importance of protein, and the lifestyle changes involved.

Join Gibb as he learns from other vegans and vegetarians about how and why they cut meat from their diet. “(…) Going vegan or vegetarian isn’t really about the animals–it’s about the humans,” he says.