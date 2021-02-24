April 2021 commencement will be virtual

BYU commencement ceremonies are typically held in the Marriot Center. Commencement ceremonies will be virtual this year due to pandemic restrictions, with exercises and speeches broadcast live through BYUtv. (Nate Edwards/BYU Photo)

BYU commencement ceremonies on April 22 will be held virtually in compliance with government and Church guidelines.

Commencement exercises and speeches will be broadcast live on BYUtv.

Academic Vice President Shane Reese said this news may be disappointing to graduates and their loved ones and that the decision was not taken lightly.

“We look forward, however, to the opportunity to recognize our outstanding students as graduates with perhaps ‘less pomp, but more circumstance,'” Reese said. “Our COVID circumstances have provided opportunities for unique recognitions that are commensurate with our truly remarkable graduates.”

General information on graduation is available on the enrollment services website. More details on the commencement program and convocations are to come.