What is “family friendly” media and where is it going?

Visual illustration by Savannah Ostler via Unsplash and Pexels.

In this podcast, Universe Contributor Matt Fales speaks with a number of writers and experts about what family-friendly media is and what its future holds.

“We don’t want [our media] to be specifically for kids or YA or for tweens. We want it to be more co-viewing. It has something for kids, something for teens, and something for their parents. It’s pretty easy to get the kids involved…but then you have… to keep the adults engaged. Humor helps to bring people together and to bring multiple age groups together,” says LeeAnne H. Adams, writer for “Dwight in Shining Armor” on BYUtv.