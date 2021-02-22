Monday, February 22, 2021

Shaylee Gonzales dribbles against Gonzaga on Feb. 18 in the Marriott Center. Gonzales earned her second WCC Player of the Week award of the season after leading the Cougars to a seven-game winning streak. (Preston Crawley)

By Isabelle Zyhailo

BYU’s Gonzales named WCC Women’s Player of the Week

BYU women’s basketball sophomore Shaylee Gonzales was named the West Coast Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday.

This is the second WCC Player of the Week honor for Gonzales this season and the third of her career.

Gonzales played a pivotal role in the Cougars’ two home wins last week over No. 16 Gonzaga and Portland. The sophomore guard scored 16 points against the Zags on Feb. 18, on 6-of-12 shooting, to go along with a game-high seven assists, three steals and three boards.

Gonzales knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, including a deep triple at the third-quarter buzzer, and hit a key reverse layup in crunch time that ultimately helped BYU snap Gonzaga’s 17-game winning streak.

Gonzales followed up her performance against the Zags by dropping a game-high 26 points on a 68.8% shooting average during the Cougars’ win over the Pilots less than 48 hours later on Feb. 20.

The Gilbert, Arizona, native made 11 of her 16 shot attempts from the floor, going 2-of-5 from deep, and added three assists, one steal and one rebound to help increase BYU’s current winning streak to seven games. 

For the week, Gonzales averaged 21 points on an impressive 60.7% shooting average, five assists, two steals and two rebounds per contest.

