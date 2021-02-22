Monday, February 22, 2021

BYU men's basketball will have fans in the stands this week for the first time this season due to the pandemic. A limited number of student tickets will be available. (Hannah Miner)

By Jake Gonzales

BYU men’s basketball allowing fans at Marriott Center for first time this season

The BYU men’s basketball team announced Monday that a limited number of fans will be allowed at the Marriott Center for the first time since the pandemic shut down at this week’s games against San Francisco and Saint Mary’s.

To this point, only the family members of players were allowed to attend home games.

Social distancing and other COVID-19 regulations will be enforced. Those permitted to attend the game will be separated by household around the lower bowl of the Marriott Center.

Student tickets will go on sale at byutickets.com starting on Wednesday at 10 a.m. MST for Thursday’s game against San Francisco, and on Friday at 10 a.m. MST for Saturday’s game against Saint Mary’s.

The remaining tickets will be made available to 2019 basketball season ticket holders based on their Cougar Club level. The band will be in attendance, as well as the BYU cheer team, which began attending home games earlier this month.

“We are losing our minds at the prospect of getting to play in front of fans in the stands this week,” BYU head coach Mark Pope said in a press release. “It’s not going to be everybody, but it’s going to be some people, and that is a massive step in a positive direction. We can’t wait to share a little bit of Marriott Center magic with the fans this week.”

For those unable to obtain tickets, the San Francisco game will be televised live on CBS Sports Network, while the Saint Mary’s game will be broadcasted on ESPN.

