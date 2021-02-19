Police Beat: Feb. 13-19

BYU

Theft

Feb. 15 – Belongings were reportedly stolen from a classroom in the Snell Building.

Feb. 15 – A bicycle was reported stolen from a bike rack at Heritage Halls.

Provo

Theft

Feb. 14 – Property theft was reported in an alleyway near 2000 West on Center Street.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Feb. 14 – An automobile was reported stolen near 500 West on Center Street.

Feb. 18 – An automobile was reported stolen near 800 South on Stubbs Avenue.

Robbery

Feb. 15 – A robbery involving a knife was reported in the street outside The Boulders office at 750 S. 650 West.