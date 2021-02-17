Podcast: Moving out to BYU

Photo Illustration by Whitney Bigelow (via Pexels, Unsplash, FreePik)

Correspondent Alycia Burnett talks to BYU college freshmen about the challenges of moving away from home and into the Provo community. Experiences range from good to bad with roommates, the dating culture, and balancing life with newfound independence.

Says one freshman, “Having to share one bathroom with five other girls … is not so great.” Then there are bedtimes that don’t match. “I’m a really light sleeper so the problem with that is that none of our roommates go to bed early. And then there will be talking and laughing. And I’m trying to sleep. But I’m not the kind of person to like go be like, ‘Would you be quiet?'”