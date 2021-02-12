Police Beat: Feb. 6-12

BYU

Disturbance

Feb. 6 – University Police responded to a report of people throwing water balloons at the Y Mountain trailhead. The individuals said they were not targeting people and were warned to be conscientious of hikers in the area.

Vehicle Fire

Feb. 8 – A car parked in a lot near the Maeser Building caught fire due to mechanical issues. Provo Fire responded to extinguish the fire, and the University Police responded to assist in determining the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Recovered Property

Feb. 9 – A stolen van was found parked in a lot near Heritage Halls. An individual arrested several weeks ago for campus bike thefts had the key to the van in his possession. The van was returned to its owner in Orem and a charge of possession of stolen vehicle was added to the suspect’s charges.

Provo

Theft

Feb. 7 – Property theft was reported near 1900 North and 550 West.

Feb. 7 – A bicycle was reported stolen from a residence near 3600 North and 230 East.

Feb. 8 – Property theft was reported near 1000 South and 1000 East.

Feb. 9 – Property theft was reported near 300 West on Cougar Boulevard.

Feb. 9 – Property theft was reported at the Provo Towne Centre shopping mall at 1200 Towne Centre Blvd.

Feb. 11 – Property theft was reported near 500 West and 940 North.

Sexual Assault

Feb. 6 – An aggravated sexual assault was reported in an alleyway near 2200 North on University Avenue.

Feb. 8 – Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 1500 North on Canyon Road.

Feb. 10 – A sexual assault was reported near 100 South and 300 West.