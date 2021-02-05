Police Beat: Jan. 30–⁠Feb. 5

BYU

Trespassing

Jan. 30 – An individual previously warned against returning to campus was reported for trespassing and contacted by an officer.

Fraud

Jan. 31 – An unauthorized individual tried to access a student account but was prevented by DUO, a two-step verification system used by BYU.

Suspicious

Jan. 31 – Approximately 15 individuals were reported for riding office chairs down the street outside the Wilkinson Student Center.

Vehicle Fire

Feb. 1 – A vehicle fire was reported at the old Provo High School. A responding officer found Provo Fire working to put out a fire caused by a mechanical problem. No injuries were reported.

Provo

Theft

Jan. 30 – Property theft was reported at a construction site near 1000 East and 1300 South.

Jan. 30 – Property theft was reported at a hotel near 1500 South and 40 East.

Feb. 1 – Property theft was reported near 2300 West and 300 North.

Feb. 1 – Property theft was reported near 100 South and 300 West.

Feb. 3 – Property theft was reported near 200 North and 2200 West.

Feb. 3 – Property theft was reported at a convenience store near 800 West on Center Street.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Jan. 30 – An automobile was reported stolen near 1000 North on Geneva Road.

Jan. 30 – An automobile was reported stolen from a parking garage near 1500 West on Center Street.

Jan. 31 – An automobile was reported stolen near 500 North and 2310 West.

Sexual Assault

Feb. 3 – A sexual assault was reported near 1500 North on Canyon Road.