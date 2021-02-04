BYU women’s basketball defeats Pepperdine 75-61 behind 20-20 game from Gustin

BYU women’s basketball forward Lauren Gustin recorded 27 points and 20 rebounds in a 75-61 win over Pepperdine on Thursday to help the Cougars stay undefeated at home.

“I thought Lauren played outstanding tonight,” BYU head coach Jeff Judkins said. “Her mental toughness and physicality are really impressive.”

BYU is now 6-0 at home, 10-3 overall and 6-2 in West Coast Conference play. Shaylee Gonzales and Maria Albiero joined Gustin in double digits with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Gustin’s rebounding performance is the sixth-best in program history at the Marriott Center.

“It was a fun night,” Gustin said. “I feel like we started out a little bit rough, but we pulled things together by the end and got the win.”



Left: Lauren Gustin goes for a rebound against Pepperdine on Feb. 4. Right: Gustin shoots a free throw against Pepperdine. She had a career-high 27 points and 20 rebounds in the game. (Preston Crawley)

The Cougars outscored the Waves in every quarter of the game, including a 16-12 advantage after the first period. Gustin was dominant from the start, putting up 14 points and 14 rebounds in the first half alone.

The third quarter resulted in another lopsided advantage for the Cougars, as they led the Waves 53-41. The final period was the highest scoring for both teams, with Pepperdine putting up 20 points, only to be bested once again by 22 for BYU.

The Cougars dominated down low all night, leading the Waves by double digits in both rebounds and points in the paint.

BYU stays at home to take on Loyola Marymount on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. MST.