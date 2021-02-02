No rust for BYU women’s soccer in exhibition win over Weber State

The BYU women’s soccer team started its season off strong with a 7-0 victory over Weber State on Jan. 30 in an exhibition match.

After only playing against other players on the roster for the better part of a year, the Cougars came out with ferocity to take on their opponent.

Four different players were able to put the ball in the back of the net during the match: senior All-American midfielder Mikayla Colohan, senior forwards Cameron Tucker and McKaylie Call, and sophomore forward Rachel McCarthy.

Colohan’s first goal came on a diving header less than two minutes into the game as the ball was sent across by sophomore transfer Brecken Mozingo from UCLA.

McCarthy’s first goal came 36 minutes into the game as a ball sent from Colohan made its way to the back of the net, increasing the lead to 2-0.

Colohan’s second goal came seconds before the end of the first half on a breakaway, putting the Cougars in a good place at 3-0 going into the second half.

The Cougars showed that the long offseason left no rust, as their transition offense took advantage in the early minutes of the second half and Tucker got the fourth goal of the night.

In the 57th minute, McCarthy’s side volley off a deflected cross hit the back of the net, accounting for the Cougar’s fifth goal and McCarthy’s second of the night.

Adding to the excitement less than four minutes later, Call was set up by sophomore midfielder Olivia Wade to send in the sixth Cougar goal of the match.

Tucker’s second goal and the final point of the night came with less than 15 minutes left as her rocket of a shot hit the back of the net.

The Cougars outshot the Wildcats 26-6 in their dominant win, with 14 of their shots being on goal and half of those finding the back of the net. Colohan finished the game with a team-high three assists, while Mozingo, sophomore Ashton Johnson and senior Josie Gelalich each finished with one.

BYU took 11 corner kicks without giving up a single one to Weber State. Senior goalkeeper Cassidy Smith was able to get the shutout with only two saves needing to be made.

The Cougars look forward to continuing the momentum as they open up regular season play on Saturday, Feb. 6 against in-state rival University of Utah at Zions Bank Real Academy.