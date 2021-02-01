BYU hosts Sports Business Summit for second year in a row

The BYU Sports Business Club is bringing the largest sports networking conference in Utah back for its second year after a successful inaugural event in 2020.

The BYU Sports Business Summit is an opportunity for students who are interested in connecting with various sports teams, like the Utah Jazz, or other industry organizations, like Nike. The event has a new virtual format with representatives from more than 50 organizations from around the world, including many BYU alumni.

When is the Sports Business Summit?

The Summit will be held on Feb. 4 from 1-8 p.m. MST and Feb. 5 from 9-5 p.m. MST. Students can create their own flexible times that fit their class and work schedules with the virtual format.

What is the Sports Business Summit?

The Sports Business Summit is an opportunity for BYU students to learn from top professionals in the sports industry. Representatives from companies will be speaking to students who are interested in beginning a sports career. Organizations like Nike, the Utah Jazz, Skullcandy, Real Salt Lake, the Atlanta Falcons, the Vegas Golden Knights and StockX will be among those represented at the event.

Students will also have the unique opportunity to network with various executives through video calls which will give them the chance to be one-on-one with some of the most prominent names in sports business.

How do I attend the Sports Business Summit?

The Sports Business Summit will be entirely virtual in an effort to adhere to state and university health guidelines. Students who wish to reserve their spot for the Summit need to pay the $15 annual club dues on the club’s student organization webpage. Once they have paid dues, students need to email *protected email* with their phone number. Students will then get more details on how to set up their profile and other tips to get the most out of the event.

For attendees who are not current BYU students, registration is $25 and can be made on the BYU Sports Business Club webpage under the “All Other Tickets” button.

Why attend the Sports Business Summit?

“Our objective for this summit is to create an experience for students to have personal connections and opportunities with individuals they would not have elsewhere,” BYU Sports Business Club Co-President Carson Whitlock said. “The Summit is the perfect opportunity to virtually meet face-to-face with professionals who have allotted time to do so. I tell students that if they want to work in any part of the sports industry, then this is the best opportunity of the year to create crucial relationships that will get them there.”

Previous members of the BYU Sports Business Club have worked for organizations such as the PGA, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and Sports Illustrated.

Organizations Attending

While many local organizations will be attending for the second time, some organizations will be coming to BYU for the first time. Some of these organizations include the Vegas Golden Knights (recent NHL expansion franchise), La Liga (top Spanish soccer league), OKC Thunder (NBA team), San Diego Padres (MLB team) and FC Bayern (one of the top teams in Germany’s premier soccer league).

For a complete list of organizations attending, follow @byusbc on Instagram or the club’s LinkedIn page. Both will have weekly updates and announcements about all the people that are attending.

NBA Expansion Franchise Case Competition at Summit

Along with listening to keynote speakers and networking with professionals, students also have the opportunity to participate in the club’s NBA Expansion Franchise case competition. This case revolves around students forming a new basketball team that would compete in the NBA. Teams will be focusing on creating strategies around their new team’s marketing, revenue, venue and other important business topics.

Finalists will present their findings and be recognized in front of a live audience at the Summit. This is a great way for students to show off their work in front of some of the industry’s top executives.

To sign up with a team or as a free agent or to read more details, click here.