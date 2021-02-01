BYU football player called out in viral TikTok for dating app behavior

A TikTok went viral on Monday with Dixie State student Stephanie Du Par calling out BYU football player Wes Wright, accusing him of verbal abuse on the Tinder dating app.

The video had over 700,000 views by Monday evening and shows screenshots of a Tinder message from Wright saying, “If you don’t get yo baby murdering a** outta here.”

Du Par’s video shows a screenshot of her dating profile which says she is “pro-choice.”

“Apparently being pro-choice is enough to be verbally attacked by men,” Du Par says in the video. “Maybe the next time you go to priesthood meeting you need to brush up on ‘love one another.'”

The video then shifts to a page showing the BYU Honor Code, with a circle drawn around the phrase, “Respect others, including the avoidance of profane and vulgar language.”

Du Par followed up the original video with an update later on Monday, explaining that she reported Wright to the BYU football team and the Honor Code Office, but has not heard back.

The comment sections on BYU Football’s recent Instagram posts are filled with calls for Wright to be held accountable for his behavior and a statement to be released from BYU. One comment included the phone number of BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, encouraging others to call and demand something be done.

Du Par spoke with the Daily Universe on Monday and explained the story just as she outlined it in the videos. She added that there has been no communication between her and Wright since the initial Tinder message.

“The reason I’m doing this is not to ruin his life. It’s not ‘cancel culture,'” Du Par said. “I’m here because I have to show my friends who have been sexually assaulted and sexually harassed by men that it’s OK to stand up and defend yourself and not take any kind of bullying or harassment.”

Du Par added that she would like an apology from Wright and some sort of “measurable action” from BYU to show that his behavior is not acceptable. When she reached out to the Honor Code Office, Du Par was told she would not be notified if there was action taken against Wright’s behavior due to confidentiality policies.

The Daily Universe reached out to BYU Football for comment but has not received a response. Wright is not currently visible on any social media platforms. He is still listed on the BYU roster as a sophomore defensive back from Manti, Utah, by way of Snow College.

The viral video, which includes profanity, can be viewed here.