April General Conference will be remote

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced its April General Conference will be held virtually.

“The April proceedings will mirror the October 2020 general conference: The broadcast will originate from the Conference Center Theater on Temple Square, only the speakers and their spouses for a given session will be present in the meeting, and the music will be prerecorded from previous general conferences,” a Church statement says.

“As a worldwide organization, we have an obligation to be good citizens and to act with caution as it relates to such a unique setting as general conference,” the First Presidency statement says.

This will be the third General Conference that has been held completely by remote broadcast. April 2020 and October 2020 were also completely remote due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The April 2021 General Conference will be streamed live on the Church’s website, and will also be available through the gospel library, BYUtv, YouTube and other digital channels.