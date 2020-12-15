Missionary extends his mission to two and a half years due to Covid-19.

Allen Priyanshu was born and raised in the state of Goa located in the southwest of India. Priyanshu has always wanted to serve as a missionary but wanted to wait for the right time. “Until I was 23 I never really considered it,” he said.

In 2017, Priyanshu’s mom travelled to Hong Kong to get endowed. Priyanshu remembers cleaning the house and having the strongest feeling that his mom was at the temple that very second. “I started tearing up and got so emotional. I felt this overwhelming presence and I could not understand what it was.” After saying a prayer, “I immediately felt this warmth throughout all my body,” Priyanshu said. That’s when he knew it was time to serve a mission. Priyanshu later found out his mom had been praying about the exact same thing that day at the temple.

Another reason why Priyanshu had been reluctant about serving a full-time mission all those years was that “[he] is the only person [his] mom has, and she’s always had health issues.” Since his sister lived in a different state, he was concerned about who would take care of his mom. “I felt this strong impression that my mom would be taken care of, everything would be fine,” he said. After this experience, the future missionary told God that if He wanted him to serve, he would do it.

Among the people who helped and supported Priyanshu as he prepared to serve was Elder Hansen, a missionary serving in Priyanshu’s area. Hansen had previously served in the Tempe, Arizona mission as he waited for his visa to come to India. Coincidently enough, Priyanshu was called to the same mission starting June 2018, exactly a year after the time Elder Hansen served there. Hansen helped Priyanshu fill out his mission papers and they later served around each other as Priyanshu visa-waited in southern India. They both became close friends which resulted in Hansen’s family helping Priyanshu as he battled health issues in the field once in the US. “It didn’t feel like a coincidence, it felt like divine design,” Priyanshu said.

Elder Hansen and Elder Priyanshu in Hyderabad, India. Courtesy of Allen Priyanshu.

Priyanshu decided to start his mission in May in Hyderabad, India, instead of waiting until June because he “was prompted to avoid temptation. At the time, he didn’t understand the reason prompting but soon after, Priyanshu was offered double his salary to cancel his plans to serve and to stay in Goa. Nevertheless, he continued to serve and in June 2018 he flew to the US to serve in Arizona.

Elder Pikachu, as the kids called him, arrived to his first area and lived with Michael and Patricia Jones for five transfers (30 weeks). Mr. Jones, said that Elder P., as the adults called him, always found ways to make things fun, but that sometimes he would get in trouble with his mission president. Mrs. Jones said that he once broke his nose jumping on a trampoline. “That was a bad call from his end” she said, but Mrs. Jones explained that even after being chastised by his mission president, Elder P. never complained nor criticized his leaders.

Elder Priyanshu and Elder Dickson. First day in the field in the US. Courtesy of Allen Priyanshu.

Brandi Sillanpaa, a member of one of Priyanshu’s ward said he had been blessed with a giant heart and that he could find humor in most situations. “He is kind, fun-loving, and eager to help,” Mrs. Jones said. Mr. Jones said he was the only one able to pet his mother’s dog. “The dog’s name was Precious, but the family calls her Vicious,” he said.

According to the Jones, Priyanshu’s determination led to developing a relationship with the Gila Indian Reservation leadership, and community, which opened a door for further connection and acceptance in the church. This was a meaningful and impactful event in their stake.

Mr. Jones said that Priyanshu was a determined and hard-working missionary. The determination increased as the challenges arose. Months after entering the US, Priyanshu was told his mother had been diagnosed with stage four cancer, that it was terminal and that he needed to return home.

Priyanshu wasn’t sure what to do so he did what most missionaries do in such hard situations, “I decided to go into the shower and just bawl my eyes out,” Priyanshu said. While crying in sorrow and uncertainty, Priyanshu remembered the time when the Lord told him He would protect his mother and then a scripture from Doctrine and Covenants came to his mind. [screenshot of scripture].

Priyanshu told his mom he wouldn’t come home and that he could do more for her from Tempe. “That was one of the biggest trials for me,” Priyanshu said. However, soon after his mom was blessed with much help. After undergoing chemotherapy, she is now in remission.

About a year later, Elder Priyanshu started experiencing extreme high blood pressure. “It was 200 over 172, it kept going higher and higher,” Priyanshu said. [add link to reference]. His mission president did everything he could, but in the end, the missionary needed to return home. Priyanshu, however, was reluctant to leave. He said he knew God wanted him there.

“President, I’m not going home” audio.

Soon enough, Covid-19 struck and India went into complete lockdown. “I told them this was Heavenly Father’s plan because He didn’t want me to leave,” Priyanshu said.

When the two-year mark arrived, India was still closed. The church had sent home around 26,000 missionaries worldwide, but Priyanshu was still in Tempe, Arizona. “They kept trying to get my flight tickets but couldn’t get any. I told them I’d serve for as long as I could,” Priyanshu said. Despite his desire to serve, Priyanshu’s health condition required him to rest, so he was sent on a medical leave to Utah. He stayed with the Hansen family in Spanish Fork, parents of the same Elder Hansen who helped Priyanshu send out his mission papers.

Elder Priyanshu and the Hansen family at Temple Square. Courtesy of Allen Priyanshu.

Priyanshu served as a remote missionary assisting the missionaries in his mission with IT. Before leaving, he started an IT program for his mission for streaming.

While Priyanshu never experienced culture shock, life in Utah was very different from what members of the church experience in India. With 0.001% of the population being members of the church, Priyanshu first became acquainted with the missionaries when his mom started learning about the church. Priyanshu explained that when he first heard about the Book of Mormon, he thought it was the book of the devil. “My mother raised me Christian. When she told me about this new book, I quoted the Bible and told her it couldn’t be the word of God.” She agreed and decided to stop meeting with the missionaries.

Later that week, the missionaries came to see his mom, but they found him instead. Priyanshu boldly stated his beliefs. However, the elders invited him to read and promised him that if he prayed, he would receive an answer. If he came to know it was true, then they’d come back and keep teaching him. If he received a different answer, they would take the book and never bother them again. “I thought it was reasonable enough, so I agreed,” Priyanshu said.

As invited, he read Moroni chapter 10 in the Book of Mormon. [Insert screenshot of scripture] “As I kept reading it felt so good, so I decided to start reading from the first page,” Priyanshu said.

Priyanshu’s first experience with the Book of Mormon.

Less than 48 hours later, Priyanshu finished the book from cover to cover. The elders wouldn’t believe him. Priyanshu pulled out his notes with cross-over references and questions and that’s when they realized they had found a golden investigator.

Priyanshu’s decision to get baptized.

Priyanshu got baptized June 2009, nine years prior to becoming a full-time missionary himself. His mother got baptized a year and a half later in 2010.

Priyanshu’s Timeline.

After faithfully serving for 30 months, Priyanshu was finally released September 2020. He moved back to Arizona and married Emily Sillanpaa whom she met through her parents during his mission. “He is still in contact with a lot of people from his mission which is a wonderful blessing,” now Mrs. Priyanshu said.

Emily Sillanpaa and Allen Priyanshu’s wedding. Courtesy of Michael Jones.

Priyanshu is currently preparing to get his bachelor’s in international Relations and is looking forward to continue developing his IT program to help his mission in Arizona.