Cougars in the pros: Yoeli Childs scores first NBA points

The NBA preseason is underway, and former BYU Men’s Basketball star Yoeli Childs scored his first points for the Washington Wizards. Follow along with us week by week as we share notable stats and stories from BYU alumni in the pros.

Basketball

Yoeli Childs got his first taste of professional basketball in an NBA preseason game between his Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 13. Childs played seven minutes in the fourth quarter and put up three points and five rebounds, including a put-back to give Washington a late lead.

Jimmer Fredette had a career week in China with a three-game stint of 32, 51 and 36 points for the Shanghai Sharks. He had 36 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals in the most recent outing in a come-from-behind victory to snap a five-game losing streak for the Sharks.

Kyle Collinsworth, who holds the NCAA men’s basketball record for most triple-doubles in a season and career, dropped 14 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for the Mikawa Seahorses for his first triple-double in Japan.

Jake Toolson played in both preseason games for the Utah Jazz so far for a total of eight minutes but has yet to record a basket.

Football

Quarterback Taysom Hill lost his first game as the starter for the New Orleans Saints, 24-21 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Hill threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to move to 3-1 as the starter.

Running back Jamaal Williams had 38 rushing yards on 10 carries for the Green Bay Packers in a 31-24 win over the Detroit Lions.

Safety Daniel Sorenson of the Kansas City Chiefs had a team-high seven tackles, including four solo, in a 33-27 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Linebacker Fred Warner had five tackles, including four solo, for the San Francisco 49ers in a 23-15 loss to the Washington Football Team.

Linebacker Harvey Langi of the New York Jets tied for the most tackles on the team with nine, including three solo, in a 40-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Linebacker Sione Takitaki gave the Cleveland Browns five total tackles, including three solo and one sack, against the Baltimore Ravens in a 47-42 loss.

Cornerback Michael Davis had two passes defended and an interception for the Los Angeles Chargers in a 20-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.