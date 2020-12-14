Police Beat: Dec. 5-11

BYU

Theft

Dec. 4 – A wallet was reported stolen from a purse in the Eyring Science Center. Suspect Steven Michael Gibbs was located and arrested for this and related campus thefts.

Dec. 7 – A bicycle was reported stolen from Wymount Terrace.

Dec. 8 – A cable-locked bicycle was stolen from the bike rack at Wymount Terrace.

Suspicious

Dec. 5 – A suspicious individual with a known criminal history was found at the bike racks at Wyview Park. The individual was warned for trespassing and told to leave campus.

Skateboarding

Dec. 8 – Two individuals were seen skateboarding in the JFSB parking structure and were warned not to skateboard on BYU campus.

Fireworks

Dec. 8 – A report was made about hearing fireworks being set off at a residence near BYU campus. Upon investigation, the sound was determined to be from an individual putting Mentos in soda.

Trespassing

Dec. 9 – A group playing hide-and-go-seek jumped over a fence onto MTC property. Security contacted the individuals, and they left as requested.

Criminal Mischief

Dec. 9 – Vandalism and graffiti were reported in the men’s restroom at the Y Mountain trailhead.

Provo

Theft

Dec. 5 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 1900 North on Canyon Road.

Dec. 5 – Property theft was reported at a building near 1500 North on Canyon Road.

Dec. 8 – Property theft was reported near 1400 North on State Street.

Dec. 9 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 300 North and 800 East.

Dec. 8 – Property theft was reported near 1200 South on University Avenue.

Dec. 8 – Property theft was reported near 1200 South on Towne Centre Boulevard.

Dec. 8 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 600 East and 600 South.

Dec. 8 – Property theft was reported near 500 East and 2200 North.

Dec. 9 – Property theft was reported near 600 North on Freedom Boulevard.

Dec. 9 – Property theft was reported near 3700 North on University Avenue.

Dec. 10 – Property theft was reported near 1200 North on State Street.

Dec. 11 – Property theft was reported near 500 West and 200 South.

Burglary

Dec. 5 – A non-residential burglary was reported near 100 East and 500 North.

Dec. 7 – A residential burglary was reported near 700 East and 3950 North.

Dec. 8 – A residential burglary was reported near 600 West and 1850 North.

Dec. 8 – A residential burglary was reported near 3300 West and 1690 North.

Dec. 9 – A residential burglary was reported near 3300 West and 1690 North.

Robbery

Dec. 8 – A robbery involving use of force was reported near 800 North and 500 West.

Dec. 11 – A bank robbery involving use of force was reported near 200 North on University Avenue.

Sexual Assault

Dec. 10 – Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 600 East on Center Street.