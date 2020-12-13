BYU Football improves to 10-1 after 28-14 victory over San Diego State on Senior Night

The No. 18 BYU Cougars defeated the unranked San Diego State Aztecs 28-14 in an icy senior-night matchup at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Dec. 12.

“Really proud of our seniors and protecting LaVell’s House,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said. “Give SDSU a lot of credit for the game and being ready to play.”

Standout seniors Isaiah Kaufusi, Khyiris Tonga and Matt Bushman, among others, were honored in a pre-game ceremony at LaVell Edwards Stadium in below-freezing temperatures.

Dax Milne opened the scoring for the Cougars with a five-yard receiving touchdown from Zach Wilson early in the first quarter. BYU was without Milne’s counterpart and standout receiver Gunner Romney who reportedly suffered an injury against Coastal Carolina.

SDSU responded with back-to-back touchdowns – while forcing an Isaac Rex fumble in between – taking its first lead of the night. Junior running back Kaegun Williams and junior wide receiver Elijah Kothe were responsible for the scores. Williams finished the night with over 100 rushing yards and a score.

The BYU defense struggled to stop the run for a second straight week, but forced a few crucial turnovers to keep SDSU from improving its score, including an interception from Drew Jensen inside the red zone. The Cougars converted on the turnover after a 54-yard drive turned into a touchdown. Rex finished the drive for BYU with a two-yard receiving touchdown – his first of two scores on the night – to redeem himself for the earlier turnover.

Jake Oldroyd made a 50-yard field goal attempt to put BYU up 17-14 at halftime, with Wilson already over 100 passing yards on the day.

SDSU came out with an electric run game to start the second half, moving the chains with ease, before Isaiah Kaufusi and the BYU defense forced a fumble inside the 10-yard line. Oldroyd finished the resulting 80-yard drive with a 29-yard field goal. Oldroyd was perfect on the night for the Cougars.

The Cougars then forced a turnover on downs inside the 30-yard line to get the ball headed back in the right direction for BYU. Wilson connected with Rex to complete a quick drive for the Cougars. Rex made a diving grab in the back of the end zone to secure six more points for BYU. It was his 10th touchdown catch on the season, becoming the first BYU tight end with double-digit touchdowns since Johnny Harline in 2006. The Cougars reached the final score of 28-14 following the point after from Oldroyd.

BYU won the matchup against its former Mountain West foe, but the Aztec offense produced 399 yards of offense on the night, while the Cougar offense ended the night with 385 yards of total offense. The Aztecs failed to convert in the red zone, turning the ball over on downs twice, in addition to a fumble and an interception.

Wilson hit another milestone tonight, joining the 7,000 career passing yard club at BYU. He finished the night, possibly his final game at LaVell Edwards Stadium, with 303 passing yards and three touchdowns. Though he declined to give a definitive answer earlier this week, it is anticipated that Wilson will enter the 2021 NFL Draft as he is projected to be a first-round pick.

BYU wore its “blackout” uniforms for what Associate Athletic Director and former Cougar standout Chad Lewis said would be the last time. Lewis also added that the Cougars will reveal a new alternate uniform in the future.

The Cougars have no remaining games on the 2020 schedule and finish the regular season with 10 wins and a loss. BYU is expected to receive an attractive bowl game offer next week after tonight’s win and a double-digit win season.