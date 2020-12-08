Career building tips for US college students during COVID-19

COVID-19 has caused many changes to the global job market. (Sora Shimazaki via Pexels)

The global pandemic of 2020 has had devastating impacts, especially college students finishing up their degree. Students usually get the opportunity to intern with a company relevant to their course of study before they graduate and therefore have a reliable recommendation for potential employees. Since COVID-19 has sent many university students packing and graduating virtually, where do they go from here?

Changes to the job-hunting landscape

Forbes reports that the current situation has increased the competition, especially in online job-hunting. The pandemic has disrupted the economy which was heavily reliant on consumerism. Less consumers meant less business, which has caused many companies to either shut down or cut down on their work staff. The pandemic has left millions of people out of a job and competing with fresh graduates. It doesn’t matter whether students are using ResumeBuild to craft their resumes, experienced individuals will always have the upper hand. However, here are a few things you can do to kickstart your career.

Start by building your online portfolio

Since the world is becoming increasingly digitized, it makes sense for new graduates to first expand their skill set online. It’s much easier to land a gig than it is to land a job, particularly in the current circumstances.

Tell potential employers who you are

The first step is to set up an online presence, and many companies offering employment opportunities prefer LinkedIn due to its no-frills and polished appearance. It has inspired many career minded individuals to gather on the platform, it is touted as social media for working professionals and it really looks the part.

Build a reliable library of past works

Comic artists can get published on Webtoons and earn a percentage when readers enjoy your comics. Songwriters can sell their music to music libraries to earn royalties. A large portion of creatives focus on creating content for free and make a living through donations from their supporters. For jobs in the corporate industry, it would be more apt to find them on Upwork, Fiverr, or Freelancer. You will be able to showcase the work you’ve done for others and receive reviews that will vouch for you when a potential employer conducts their research.

Don’t let the internet hold you back

Don’t stop networking. Hard work is not going to get you anywhere if nobody sees it. While you can’t get out there and mingle around, you can join forums and discussion boards. You can build trust by constantly sharing information that is helpful and accurate. While it might seem like an unconventional way of starting your career, you never know who you might meet online. Unlike real life, where we’re limited by physical boundaries such as money, location or even timing, it’s possible to meet just about anybody through the internet. Look for reputable sites to invest your time in, make a name for yourself, publish something. When you start bagging achievements, headhunters will line up at your (virtual) door.