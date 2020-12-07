You Are Loved campaign reminds students of campus resources, encourages awareness

A student wears a button representing the You Are Loved Campaign received from the previous years’ initiatives. (Photo illustration by Allison McArthur)

The You Are Loved campaign on campus last week reminded students of their individual importance while raising awareness of the mental health resources that are available to them.

Sponsored by BYU’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), the Dean’s office and the Marriot School of Business, the campaign is in its second year.

“While we can’t remove the responsibilities students face, we wanted to let them know we are cheering them on,” said Klint Hobbs, an assistant clinical professor with CAPS.

In the campaign’s second year, campaign administrators hoped “students will see and understand that faculty and administrators are not ignorant of or uncaring toward the multiple stresses student face,” Hobbs said. He noted they plan to continue this event from year to year to make sure students know they are loved and supported.

“This campaign comes at a time in our history and year when student stress is at an all-time high,” the campaign’s website says, referring to the change in season and approaching finals. “As a result, students often feel buried by feelings of low self-worth, anxiety, and depression.”

The website says the campaign focused on reassuring students they “are loved and appreciated by faculty.”

The event was held all week with daily challenges. Students participated in acts of love towards others and were reminded to show love to themselves.

The campaign provided special Zoom backgrounds for students to use throughout the week to remind others in their classes that they are loved. Students were invited to submit the name of a friend for the possibility of receiving milk and cookies along with a note. The campaign encouraged simple acts of caring by listening intently to others. To lift themselves, students were invited to read a talk from General Conference about love and consider ways to better express love and care to others. Lastly, students were urged to perform an act of kindness to another.

Students were also given the opportunity to attend suicide prevention trainings through the “Question. Persuade. Refer.” Institute (QPR). QPR is a nationally acknowledged suicide prevention program that teaches what to do and say when a loved one is struggling.

Students have access to free counseling services through CAPS. Its website can be accessed for more information on its resources.