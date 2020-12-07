Pandemic-friendly holiday events in Utah County

Everyone’s 2020 holidays are bound to look different this year with the precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. Here is a list of socially-distanced, safe activities in Utah County to participate in this season.

A Christmas Story: The Musical

Tickets are on sale for A Christmas Story musical at SCERA Center for the Arts in Orem through Dec. 19. It will have limited capacity with physically-distanced seating. Masks are required.

A Christmas Story: The Musical runs now through Dec. 19 at SCERA Center for the Arts in Orem. (SCERA)

Santa’s Village

Santa will be visiting University Place in Orem to take pictures with children Dec. 19-24. Visits will take place through a plexiglass window and masks will be required. Admission is free, but advanced bookings cost $5.

Downtown Provo Holiday Window Competition

Twenty-three businesses in downtown Provo have decorated their windows for the annual Holiday Window Competition. The competition runs through Dec. 11, and a map of participating locations and form to vote for the best window is located on the Facebook page.

The business with the best Christmas window display will win free ad space and Downtown Provo Inc. membership. (Downtown Provo)

Provo Christmas Light Tour

Provo Recreation has created a map of Christmas light displays at local houses and businesses that are open for people to drive by and see. Residents can submit their own locations for the event map until Dec. 15. The lights are available for viewing through Jan. 2.

Thanksgiving Point’s Luminaria

Tickets are on sale for Thanksgiving Point’s annual Luminaria light walk through at Ashton Gardens in Lehi. Along with the light walk, there will also be interactive games, fire pits, and food and gifts sold at gift boutiques. Masks are required, and there is a limited number of guests each half hour to allow for social distancing. The event runs through Jan. 2.

Christmas Lights in the Orchard at University Place in Orem is free to visitors every night in December. (University Place Orem).

Christmas Lights in the Orchard

The Christmas lights display in the Orchard at University Place in Orem is open for visitors until the end of the month, every night except Sundays. Admission is free.

A Very Merry Meridian

A Very Merry Meridian is hosting its annual synchronized Christmas light show on Meridian Drive in Saratoga Springs. The show will run on a continuous loop every night, Sundays through Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. until Jan. 1.

Visit Santa at The Shops at Riverwoods

Santa will be at the Shops at the Riverwoods from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday until the Dec. 23. Masks and social distancing will be enforced. Photo opportunities will be provided.

Christmas Maker’s Market

The SCERA Christmas Maker’s Market is a free, 3-day event in Orem at SCERA Center for the Arts from Dec. 10-12. The event will have vendors, food trucks and more. Masks are required.

Vendors and food trucks will gather from Dec. 10-12 for a Christmas Maker’s Market at the SCERA Center for the Arts in Orem. (SCERA)

Spanish Fork 29th Annual Festival of Lights

Listen to Christmas music on 99.7 FM while driving by the holiday displays at Spanish Fork’s Annual Festival of Lights. The festival goes through Jan. 1 and costs $8 per vehicle

Evermore Aurora Winter Festival

Evermore Park in Pleasant Grove is open for its holiday season Thursdays-Saturdays from now until Jan. 2, excluding the Dec. 24 and 25. It will be decorated in a Dickensian Christmas theme with ice skating, a train and a walk-through performance of “A Christmas Carol.” Park guests are limited, and masks are required. Tickets start at $12 for adult entrance tickets.