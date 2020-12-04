Conference schedules announced for women’s volleyball and soccer

The West Coast Conference announced the spring 2021 conference schedules for BYU Women’s Volleyball and BYU Women’s Soccer on Dec. 4.

On Aug. 13 the NCAA 2020 Fall Championships were postponed to the spring of 2021 because of the global pandemic. Up until this point, the teams have been training with no clear idea of who and when they would be playing in the coming months.

The BYU women’s volleyball season will run from Jan. 26 to Mar. 27. The regular season has been reduced to a nine-week schedule, and the NCAA championship bracket has been adjusted to include only 48 teams.

NCAA tournament selections will be made on April 4. BYU earned a tournament bid last season and will be looking to do the same this upcoming season.

IT’S HERE IT’S HERE IT’S HERE!



May we present the 2021 #BYUWVB ✨Conference Schedule✨ pic.twitter.com/vmeusLd2VK — BYU Women’s Volleyball (@BYUwvolleyball) December 4, 2020

For women’s soccer, the season will run from Feb. 20 to April 17. Many of the same adjustments made to the volleyball season will carry over to the soccer team, which also has a nine-week schedule and 48-team championship bracket.

Selections for the NCAA tournament will be made on April 18. The Cougars got a bid last season, as well as an elite eight appearance in the 2019 tournament.