Some campus resources continue after BYU goes remote at Thanksgiving

Campus may look a little empty after Thanksgiving, but most resources will still be available. (Preston Crawley)

BYU instruction goes remote after Thanksgiving, and the university has encouraged students stay home through the holidays. But some campus resources will still function for students who remain in Provo.

The library:

After the Thanksgiving holiday, the Harold B. Lee Library will be open 7 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday. However, the library will not be offering its usual extended hours during finals week.

Library communications manager Roger Layton explained how these hours are subject to change according to how students use the library. However, virtual resources on the library’s website will still be available.

The Harold B Lee Library will keep its normal hours after thanksgiving thought they will not have extend hours during finals week. (Photo by Preston Crawley)

“We know people are dealing with a lot so we want to be able to do anything we can to help and even keep things normal as possible,” Layton said.

Resources such as the media center will continue to be available through the end of the semester. Librarians working remotely with specializations in each area of study will still be available online and are always ready to help. These resources can be accessed on their website through research guides.

Student wellness:

Richards Building and Smith Field House manager Lauren Hansen said the student fitness center, racquetball courts, locker room and swimming pool will all still be available after Thanksgiving. Pool hours will be restricted to 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The rest of the facilities will also be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

“All of these times are subject to change, especially with new and updated government orders and BYU rules and regulations,” Hansen said.

The Cougareat will be operating but with limited restaurant options. (Photo by Preston Crawley)

The Wilkinson Center:

The Wilkinson Center will maintain usual hours as listed on its website. However, the website warns these hours are subject to change, and “in accordance with state and local public health guidelines, the Cougareat now has limited seating available.”

The career center in the Wilk has been operating online, and its services will continue to be available virtually on its website with usual operating hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.