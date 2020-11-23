By Caleb Turner

Cougars in the pros: Taysom Hill leads Saint to win in first start

Taysom Hill became the first former BYU quarterback to start and win an NFL game since Max Hall in 2010, and two BYU Basketball alumni signed NBA contracts this week. Follow along with us week by week as we show the notable stats and stories from BYU alumni in the pros.

Football

Quarterback Taysom Hill started for the New Orleans Saints for the first time in his career, putting up 233 yards on 18-for-23 passing and two rushing touchdowns in a 24-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Linebacker Sione Takitaki of the Cleveland Browns had three solo tackles, including one for loss, and an interception returned for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 22-17 win.

Safety Daniel Sorensen had four tackles and a game-sealing interception for the Kansas City Chiefs in a 35-31 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Running back Jamaal Williams had five carries for 12 yards and a receiving touchdown for the Green Bay Packers in a 34-31 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Cornerback Michael Davis of the Los Angeles Chargers had two tackles, including one solo, and a pass defended in a 34-28 win over the New York Jets.

Linebacker Harvey Langi had a career-high 11 tackles, including eight solo, for the New York Jets in a 34-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy had four total tackles and two quarterback hits for the Miami Dolphins in a 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Basketball

Yoeli Childs reportedly signed a contract with the Washington Wizards after going undrafted on Nov. 18.

Jake Toolson reportedly signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Utah Jazz, securing him a spot in the team’s training camp but not on the final roster.

Soccer

Ashley Hatch was named to a U.S. Women’s National Team roster that includes stars such as Alex Morgan and Tobin Heath ahead of a match against the Netherlands on Friday, Nov. 27.

