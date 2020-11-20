President Nelson shares message about power of gratitude

President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Russell M. Nelson, aired a video on social media sharing a message of hope and healing through the power of gratitude.

“As a man of science, and as a man of faith, the current worldwide pandemic has been of great concern to me,” President Nelson said.

The pandemic is just one of many problems the world is facing right now. President Nelson mentioned others including racism, civil unrest, dishonesty, hate, violence and lack of civility.

“Skilled scientists and researchers are laboring diligently to develop and distribute a vaccine against the coronavirus,” President Nelson said. “But there is no medication or operation that can fix the many spiritual woes and maladies that we face.”

President Nelson said there is, however, a remedy, and its effects have been validated by scientists as well as individuals of faith. “I’m referring to the healing power of gratitude,” President Nelson said.

He said counting blessings is far better than recounting problems. “No matter our situation, showing gratitude for our privileges is a fast-acting and long-lasting spiritual prescription,” President Nelson said.

At the end of the video, President Nelson invited individuals do two things to help them experience the healing power of gratitude.

First, for the next seven days turn social media into a personal gratitude journal. “Post everyday about what you’re grateful for, who you’re grateful for and why you’re grateful,” President Nelson said. He also encouraged people to use #givethanks. “At the end of seven days see if you feel happier, and more at peace,” he said.

The second invitation President Nelson gave was to unite together in thanking God through daily prayer. “Prayer brings forth miracles,” he said.