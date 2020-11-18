What are you grateful for?

https://www.facebook.com/BYUNewsline/posts/1770755513084412

It’s no secret that 2020 has had a long list of challenges. But despite that, many people are choosing to focus on the things that matter most to them as they celebrate Thanksgiving this year.

Tyler Given said, “This Thanksgiving I am extra grateful for my health. I am also grateful to have a job and have the flexibility to work from home every day.”

Mason McCleary said, “I am grateful for warm temperatures in November.”

Julie Larson said, “I’m especially grateful for friends and family this Thanksgiving.”

Madison Murdock said, “I’m thankful for the cutest little girls, Roey and Elle.

Monroe Murdock said, “I’m thankful for pizza!”

Sam Hyde said, “This Thanksgiving I am grateful that I get to work from home so I can work in my sweats. And I’m also grateful for all of the really pretty Utah sunsets lately.”

Megan Larson said, “I’m grateful for a body and for healthy food to nourish my body.”

Ashley Adams said, “I love reading, so I’m grateful for books.”

Nick Chronister said, “I am grateful for my dog and my kids and the time I get to spend with them.”

Madison Taylor said, “This time of year I’m super thankful for my friends and family that live close by, and that I have a warm bed to sleep in every night.”

Liza Pugsley said, “Recently I feel so grateful for the sunsets. I feel like every night there’s pink cotton candy clouds in the sky and everything is so beautiful. It’s like a gift in 2020…kind of a crazy year!”

This year more than ever, we’re reminded of the many things that each of us has to be grateful for.