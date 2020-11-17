Fast food holiday menus

https://www.facebook.com/BYUNewsline/posts/1769861653173798

Fast food restaurants are celebrating the holiday season by adding some limited-edition items to their menus.

Bradlynn Christensen, a holiday enthusiast said, “I love holiday items on the menu because it’s just fun to change things up.”

This year food chains such as Chick-fil-A and Starbucks are bringing back some of their most classic holiday flavors. These flavors include peppermint chip, pumpkin spice and peppermint mocha.

Restaurants local to Utah have decided to join in on the fun as well. JCW’s is now offering pumpkin, peppermint and eggnog shakes. And Swig here in Provo is mixing up some holiday-inspired sodas.

Christensen said, “If you go to Swig everyday like I do, it’s fun to go and have something new to try. Also, it’s always a little gloomy during the winter so having fun holiday items is something to look forward to.”

People may not be able to gather and celebrate with their friends and family members this year, but there are still plenty of ways to get in the holiday spirit.