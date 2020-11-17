Cougars in the pros: NFL highlights, NBA Draft prospects and the Masters

From the NFL to the EuroLeague, former Cougars can be seen all over professional sports. Follow along with us week by week as we show the notable stats and stories from BYU alumni in the pros.

Football

Quarterback Taysom Hill was efficient on the ground for the New Orleans Saints, with 45 yards of rushing over eight carries in a 27-13 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

With starting quarterback Drew Brees out with a rib injury, Hill may be featured more often under center in next week’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Linebacker Fred Warner contributed five total tackles for the 49ers’ defense in their loss to the Saints.

Running back Jamaal Williams delivered on the receiving end this week for the Green Bay Packers, with three catches for 25 yards. He also had eight carries on the ground for 30 yards in a narrow 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cornerback Michael Davis had five solo tackles and two passes defended for the Los Angeles Chargers in a 29-21 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy had five total tackles for the Dolphins, including a hit on the quarterback, in the 29-21 win against the Chargers.

Linebacker Sione Takitaki had three solo tackles to help his Cleveland Browns get the 10-7 win over the Houston Texans.

Basketball

Jimmer Fredette continued to dominate offensively for the Shanghai Sharks with 27 points on 10-for-18 shooting from the field in their latest game. He also contributed five assists and two rebounds in his team’s narrow loss to Shanxi 121-118.

🚨 JIMMER FREDETTE ANKLE BREAKER ALERT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/jaE47AetKc — Jimmer Fredette News (@TheJimmerWatch) November 12, 2020

TJ Haws went perfect from the field (6-for-6) to score 18 points, along with three assists, two rebounds and one steal in Trefl Sopot’s 81-72 victory over Koniec Meczu.

Brandon Davies had five points, four rebounds, two assists and one block for Barcelona in its blowout 82-53 win over Coosur Real Betis.

Elijah Bryant of Maccabi Tel Aviv contributed 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal in the 85-57 win over Zalgiris.

Eric Mika had eight points, eight rebounds and one block for Partizan BC in an 82-75 victory against Cibona.

Jake Toolson finished among the top 3-point shooters at the NBA G-League Elite Camp Combine, shooting as high as 82% in the spot-up-three drill.

Yoeli Childs continues to hope and prepare for an NBA career, telling Forbes he sees himself as “the steal of the draft.” He is projected by many outlets to be taken in the second round of the NBA Draft, which takes place Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. MT.

Yoeli Childs finished fourth in shuttle run (2.42 sec), tenth in max-vertical leap (38.5"), and tenth in lane agility (10.87 sec) among participants at the 2020 NBA Draft Combine



Check out his full results below:https://t.co/lymQcMy4Rp — Ensign Hoops (@EnsignHoops) November 12, 2020

Golf

Mike Weir tied for 51st place at the Masters, finishing just two over par on the weekend.