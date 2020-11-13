Peterson runs most successful democratic governor campaign in Utah history

Chris Peterson was Utah’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate and opponent to Republican gubernatorial winner Spencer Cox. (Peterson for Utah)

Even though Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Peterson didn’t win the election in Utah, he won more votes than any other Democratic gubernatorial candidate in the history of the state with 416,862 popular votes, about 30.7% of the total votes.

“It was a tough uphill climb but I’m proud that we ran an honorable campaign,” Peterson said. “Of course we didn’t win the election, but sometimes in life, it’s important to stand up for your beliefs, and especially for people who may not be being represented well in our current government.”

Peterson said he was approached by the party to run in this year’s election, but he decided to run because he cares about people and wanted to make a difference in society.

Despite knowing the strong Republican political tendencies in Utah, Peterson said it was easy for him to continue to work hard on his campaign. “I stay motivated because I care about people and want to make a difference in their lives,” Peterson said.

Peterson believes Utah is trending toward the Democratic Party. According to Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, 50% of registered young adults (ages 18-29) in Utah voted for Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate, and 46% voted for Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

“I think that young people increasingly have values that are resonating with the Democratic party, even here in red Utah,” Peterson said. “Many young people believe in accepting others and believe that the government should work in their interests. In the coming years the Democratic Party has a chance to be much more competitive.”